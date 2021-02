El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP Arts Alive is returning this Spring semester. The program is designed to highlight the many arts programs on campus.

It’s part of a collaboration from all the arts programs that showcase the diversity of the arts especially during the pandemic.

Organizers said the virtual performances will help people reconnect with the arts culture and UTEP which has been missing during this time.

You can watch the performances as they are released by clicking here.