EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP says the School of Pharmacy received a $2.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) which will give researchers the opportunity to explore the potential of a new treatment against vascular dementia.

Mohammad Iqbal Bhuiyan, Ph.D., (center) supervises Khadija Habib, Ph.D. as she conducts lab research. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso. Lab member group shot. Front row from left to right: Khadija Habib, M. Iqbal Bhuiyan and Israt Jahan; Back row from left to right: M. Tipu Sultan and M. Shamim Rahman. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.

Mohammad Iqbal Bhuiyan, Ph.D., assistant professor at UTEP’s School of Pharmacy will be the “project’s principal investigator,” according to UTEP.

Bhuiyan’s NINDS funded research will focus on understanding the “biological triggers behind vascular dementia and investigating a new candidate drug, known as ‘ZT-1a’ to counteract the condition,” according to UTEP.

Bhuiyan also says a study was published last year on the drug stating the findings suggest ZT-1a has a “therapeutic potential against vascular dementia as a brain white matter protectant.”

UTEP says by using the NINDS grant, researchers will now be able to test that hypothesis over the next several years.

UTEP also says additional contributors will include postdoctoral researchers M. Tipu Sultan, Ph.D., and M. Khadija Habib, Ph.D.; graduate student M. Shamim Rahman; and research technician Israt Jahan.

The University of Pittsburg and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will also contribute to the project, according to UTEP.