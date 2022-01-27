EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to researchers from The University of Texas at El Paso’s Border Region Modeling Project (BRMP), despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the regional economy will bounce back – provided that the pandemic does not worsen, and interest rate hikes caused by rising inflation are not “excessive.”

The BRMP researchers reached this conclusion in the Borderplex Economic Outlook to 2023, released this week. Researchers pointed out that the growth will come, even with supply chain disruptions and a 19-month border closure.

“The Borderplex regional economy exhibited admirable resiliency in the face of pandemic-related economic difficulties in 2021…In spite of several downside risks, additional good news is expected in 2022.” Tom Fullerton, Ph.D., UTEP economics professor

According to the report, the El Paso County jobless rate is expected to continue to fall in 2022 and 2023. Job growth is predicted for the construction industry, the financial sector, healthcare services and call centers. Jobs in El Paso County are expected to exceed 474,000 by 2023.

Additionally the report found that, after more than 19 months of border travel restrictions at the international bridges, automobile and pedestrian traffic experienced a sharp increase when the ports of entry successfully re-opened in November 2021.

The authors expect essential cargo traffic at the international ports of entry to set a new traffic record in 2021. Additional record-breaking volumes are predicted for 2022 and 2023, with the majority of those trucks crossing the Ysleta-Zaragoza bridge.

The report also indicates that the population in Juárez, Mexico, will surpass 1.57 million people by 2023. The number of manufacturing plants in the city is predicted to reach 335, with nominal wages climbing to $5.16 per hour by 2023.

In Chihuahua City, Mexico, the number of manufacturing plants is anticipated to be at 112 by 2023 with the average hourly wage at $5.31. As long as the pandemic does not worsen, commerce is expected to rebound in both of those metropolitan economies.

According to the report, the rebound continued for Las Cruces and Southern New Mexico, as improved labor market conditions helped stimulate Las Cruces population growth in 2021. By 2023, the population of Doña Ana County is projected to reach 227,000.

Total employment in Las Cruces is expected to reach 107,000 by the end of the forecast with wage and salary disbursements exceeding $3.8 billion in 2023.

The report also includes projections for commercial activity, residential construction and real estate, nonresidential construction and apartments, air transportation, hotel activity and water consumption.

The report contains forecasts of demographic trends, economic activity, employment, personal income and other data for El Paso; Las Cruces, New Mexico; Juárez, Mexico; and Chihuahua City, Mexico, through 2023. It is co-authored by Tom Fullerton, Ph.D., UTEP economics professor, and Steven Fullerton, BRMP associate director and staff economist.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.