EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a renewed agreement between The University of Texas at El Paso and the State of Chihuahua, scholarships will be provided to top students to attend UTEP.

The agreement signals UTEP’s continuing recognition of Mexico and the State of Chihuahua as strategic partners in the University’s ongoing efforts to increase access to higher education for students of this region.

UTEP President Heather Wilson and María Eugenia Campos, governor of the State of Chihuahua, met on Friday, in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, to sign a memorandum of understanding to formalize the agreement. Eric Cohan, consul general of the U.S. in Juárez, and Mauricio Ibarra, consul general of Mexico in El Paso, also attended the signing ceremony.

More than 1,200 UTEP students commute daily from Juárez, the largest city in the state of Chihuahua.

“We are a bi-national community, with many economic, cultural, and family ties that inseparably connect people on both sides of the Rio Grande. Improving higher education access to the people of our region benefits us all. We are thankful to Governor Campos and her team for their partnership.” Heather Wilson, UTEP President

According to the agreement, the University will award academic merit-based scholarships to select public school students from the State of Chihuahua each year. The state’s education ministry will match that funding as long as the students remain scholarship eligible under UTEP guidelines, up to four years.









“I want to thank the UTEP family for establishing this collaboration,” Campos Galván said. “Because this is not just the signature of an agreement; this is the beginning of a new and closer relationship between us to build bridges, to be closer.”

The renewal of the scholarship agreement between UTEP and Chihuahua is a continuation of a joint effort that began in 2002.

