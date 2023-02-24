EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Science Foundation awarded a multimillion-dollar grant to UTEP that will be used to change the “ways geosciences are perceived, taught and applied.”

UTEP staff at the NSF Grant Event. Photos by UTEP.

UTEP staff at the NSF Grant Event. Photos by UTEP.

UTEP staff at the NSF Grant Event. Photos by UTEP.

UTEP staff at the NSF Grant Event. Photos by UTEP.

UTEP staff at the NSF Grant Event. Photos by UTEP.

UTEP staff at the NSF Grant Event. Photos by UTEP.

UTEP staff at the NSF Grant Event. Photos by UTEP.

UTEP staff at the NSF Grant Event. Photos by UTEP.

UTEP staff at the NSF Grant Event. Photos by UTEP.

The $7.2 million grant will be used to create a talent pipeline, support research, and create for community participation in the search for solutions to some of the Paso del Norte region’s most pressing challenges related to climate change, natural hazards and water sustainability.

The grant is part of what is called the Community-Driven Inclusive Excellence and Leadership in Opportunities in the Geosciences program.

The project currently offers financial support for six graduate students and their research projects as well as travel to scientific meetings and outreach activities.

The grant was announced on Friday, Feb. 24.

Geoscience is the study of the Earth: rocks and soils, volcanic activity and earthquakes; oceans, lakes and rivers; glaciers; the atmosphere; and the processes that affect them, such as climate change, droughts, pollution and population growth.