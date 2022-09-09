EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The National Science Foundation has selected The University of Texas at El Paso to join a program designed for regional innovation.

As a new member of the NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Hubs initiative, UTEP will receive $1.2 million over 5 years to provide training for faculty and students in order for them to determine if there is a good fit in the marketplace for the products of their research before pushing for commercialization. The program will also expedite the process regarding the innovation by having student and faculty discoveries enter the marketplace.

“This grant is a testament of the quality of the research environment at UTEP and the hard work of colleagues across the College of Engineering. Not only are we doing world-class research, but we also foster an entrepreneurial spirit that connects our researchers with industry needs to directly address economic and societal issues.” Kenith Meissner, Ph.D., dean of the UTEP College of Engineering

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.