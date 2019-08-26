UTEP readies for new school year, tries limiting parking permit oversell

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new semester at UTEP kicks off Monday and the influx of new and returning students can result in some parking troubles.

According to Victor Pacheco, Assistant Vice President of Administration, UTEP sells around 12,000 to 14,000 parking permits each year. Pacheco says they’ve sold around 10,000 permits so far this year and says there should still be plenty of spaces left as the fall semester begins.

UTEP also monitors the capacity of its multiple lots and garages available in order to prevent oversells which could limit the spaces available to those who purchased a permit.

“That way we don’t have too many cars trying to compete for the same parking lot. So we try to control what’s called the “oversell rate,” we try to control that as tightly as possible,” Pacheco explained.

UTEP urges students to avoid parking in lots not designated to their permits to avoid parking fines and overcrowding those spaces guaranteed to other students.