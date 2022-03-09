Jesus Cisneros, Ph.D., received the Book of the Year award by the American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education (AAHHE)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Jesus Cisneros, Ph.D., associate professor of Educational Leadership and Foundations at The University of Texas at El Paso, received the Book of the Year award by the American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education (AAHHE) for “Latinx/a/o Students in Higher Education: A Critical Analysis of Concepts, Theory, and Methodologies.”

This award affirms the need for more asset-based research on Hispanic students. My colleagues and I are grateful for this recognition and hope that our book will help guide educational policy and practice to better support Latinx/a/o students’ academic achievement and success.

Jesus Cisneros, Ph.D., associate professor of Educational Leadership and Foundations, The University of Texas at El Paso

The book was honored in the Edited Volume Category and features work by scholars from various disciplines, including psychology, sociology, ethnic studies, history, gender studies and others. It examines various approaches to the study of Hispanic students in higher education. Cisneros served as editor along with Nichole M. Garcia, assistant professor of Higher Education at Rutgers University, and Cristobal Salinas Jr., associate professor of Educational Leadership and Research Methodology at Florida Atlantic University.

“Our book brings a varied, multifaceted approach to the study of Latinx/o/a students in higher education, whose roots are all over the Americas and whose permanent home is north of the Rio Grande,” said Cisneros.

The AAHHE describes its Book of the Year award, presented annually at the organization’s national conference, as a celebration of Hispanic culture, history and research excellence.

This prestigious national award and recognition of Dr. Cisneros’ work speaks volumes about his scholarly impact on the field of education. It also adds to the ways in which UTEP and the College of Education are working to lead the national conversation on serving Hispanic students in higher education. Clifton Tanabe, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Education, UTEP

