EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP President Dr. Heather Wilson is encouraging the community to get vaccinated on Twitter.

In the tweet, Dr. Wilson said she is glad to see El Paso is one of the highest vaccinated cities in America.

As KTSM has reported, UTEP’s vaccination program offered vaccines to all students, faculty and staff.