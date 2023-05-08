EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is preparing to host the largest graduating class in its history this spring, according to a release sent by the university.

UTEP says this commencement surpasses the graduation record set by the university last spring as more than 3,140 spring and summer graduate candidates will be participating.

UTEP will host four in-person commencement ceremonies at the Don Haskins Center located on 151 W. Glory Road.

The following is the 2023 Spring Commencement Ceremonies itinerary:

Saturday, May 13, 2023

1 p.m.: College of Health Sciences and College of Nursing

6 p.m.: Woody L. Hunt College of Business, College of Science and School of Pharmacy

Sunday, May 14, 2023

1 p.m.: College of Liberal Arts

6 p.m.: College of Education and College of Engineering

Admission tickets are not required for the graduation and entrance into the arena is allowed one hour before each ceremony.

All four commencements will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend the ceremonies in person. Streaming information will be available at utep.edu/commencement the week of Monday, May 8.

Free guest parking is located in the perimeter lots off Sun Bowl Drive and Glory Road, including GR1, GR2, SB7 and paid parking is available in the Glory Road Parking Garage GR6.

ADA guest parking is available in the ME1 lot located off Mesa Street. The Glory Road Parking Garage is accessible to individuals with disabilities and is equipped with an elevator.

All family members and guests with mobility impairments will need to access the Haskins Center through Mesa Street. A parking map can be found here.

The Don Haskins Center has a clear bag policy. Learn more about what you can and cannot take into the venue here.

Special lightings

“Mining Minds” is a pickaxe sculpture that was installed in 2010 to “enhance” the UTEP campus. The university illuminates it in blue and orange on special occasions such as historic dates, major annual milestones and celebrations of special accomplishments. The sculpture will be lit up on Wednesday, May 10, through Sunday, May 14 in honor of the 2023 spring graduates.

One San Jacinto Plaza and the WestStar Tower in Downtown will be lit from Friday, May 12, through Sunday, May 14, in recognition of the graduates as well.

The “M” on the mountain across the Sun Bowl Stadium will be lit from Saturday, May 13 through Sunday, May 14, in recognition of the graduates.