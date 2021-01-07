UTEP political scientist weighs in on potential Presidential pardon

District of Columbia National Guard stand outside the Capitol, Wednesday night, Jan. 6, 2021, after a day of rioting protesters. It’s been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — What happens when a President commits a crime or incites mob violence? Could he pardon himself?

It depends on who you ask.

According to the New York Times, President Trump is reportedly considering granting a self-pardon following the riot in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

KTSM 9 News spoke with Dr. Todd Curry, professor of Political Science at UTEP, on the future of Donald J. Trump’s presidency and the direction of the Republican Party after members of Congress made calls for a second impeachment on Thursday.

“Generally, a President is immune from criminal and civil liability while in office in their official capacity, but we’re treading on really untested ground,” Curry said.

The country is still processing the violent events in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, when pro-Trump protestors breached the building in an effort to block members of Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes for President and Vice President-elects Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“There’s going to be a fight over what it means to be a member of the Republican Party going forward,” says Curry. “I can’t think of a way that that plays out well.”

Wednesday morning began with a group of Republican lawmakers determined to contest the votes in a handful of states. By Wednesday night, that number had dwindled after members of both houses were rushed to safety underground.

Curry explained there are many legal questions to be asked that likely will not be answered without the court system stepping in.

“They’re not going to want to weigh-in on this,” Curry said.

And they might not have to.

Democratic representatives began drafting articles to impeach Trump for a second time on Wednesday, sometime between the mob of protestors and resuming debate on the challenges to certify the presidential election.

By Thursday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and presumptive Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned that members of Congress were prepared to follow through with articles of impeachment if Vice President Mike Pence does not invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office.

KTSM reported on Thursday afternoon that Congresswoman Veronica Escobar joined her colleagues in calls for impeachment.

“Donald J. Trump is a threat to our democracy and national security. He was unfit to serve as president on day one and remains unfit to serve as president today,” Escobar said in a statement. “After yesterday’s failed coup attempt, it is clear that our fragile democracy cannot afford more pain and destruction. Congress must impeach him again, remove him from office immediately, and bar him from holding office ever again.”

However, GOP lawmakers like Lindsey Graham say that Trump’s removal is not necessary — yet.

Graham said on Thursday he does not support invoking the 25th amendment, but that all options will be on the table the next time something happens.

Curry says if Trump seeks to avoid a second impeachment by issuing a self-pardon, then he must first admit to a crime or action. There are currently two house resolutions for impeachment for committing high crimes and misdemeanors.

Political experts say Trump’s exit is imminent.

“I think a lot of the movement we’re seeing today involving the requests for Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment and the calls from Nancy Pelosi and others to move for impeachment,” he says.

“I think it’s really a signal to the President that it’s time to get out.”

Latest Headlines