UTEP offering free on-campus vaccination clinics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso is teaming up with University Medical Center to offer free, convenient on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Students who participate will receive incentives and giveways.
The first clinics will be offered from 9a.m. to 1p.m. on Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 23-25.
The clinics will take place at the Undergraduate Learning Center and students will have the opportunity to receive the second dose three weeks later.
If a student lives on campus and get vaccinated, UTEP will pay $550 of rent.
To learn more click here.