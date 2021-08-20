UTEP offering free on-campus vaccination clinics

UTEP’s Mining Minds pickaxe sculpture at the University Avenue roundabout was illuminated in honor of graduates on May 15, 2021. Photo by Raul Martinez/KTSM 9 News.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —  The University of Texas at El Paso is teaming up with University Medical Center to offer free, convenient on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Students who participate will receive incentives and giveways.

The first clinics will be offered from 9a.m. to 1p.m. on Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 23-25.

The clinics will take place at the Undergraduate Learning Center and students will have the opportunity to receive the second dose three weeks later.

If a student lives on campus and get vaccinated, UTEP will pay $550 of rent.

