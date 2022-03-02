EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s basketball team will play Rice (15-13, 7-9 C-USA) on Thursday night in game two of their three game homestand. The Miners are expecting to take Rice’s best shot for revenge after beating the Owls, 72-70, back on Feb. 5.

UTEP will enter tomorrow night’s game on a two-game losing streak after falling, 77-59, at Middle Tennessee and, 69-66, to UAB last week.

“We need to win, we need to win in a bad way and Rice is a really good team,” said UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding. “It was a tough, fought out game at their [Rice] place. They are coming here to get us back.”

Not only are the Miners playing for a possible season sweep of the Owls, but a win tomorrow night can give the Miners the number four seed in the C-USA West Division. They can also ensure the first winning record in league play since going 12-6 in 2016-17.

The Owls are coming in off a, 77-72 OT, win against Southern Miss on Feb. 26.

Rice will bring in two of the best scorers in C-USA; Carl Pierre (14.9 ppg-ninth C-USA) and Travis Evee (14.8 ppg-10th C-USA).

Overall, the Owls are putting up 75.8 points per game (third C-USA/61st NCAA), aided by nailing 9.6 triples per contest (second C-USA/19th NCAA).

The Miners will have the chance to lock up the win in front of the home crowd with their remaining regular season games being played at the Don Haskins Center, but by no means will that lead to an easy night for Joe Golding and his squad.

“Just cause we are playing at home doesn’t guarantee anything. We’ve been playing better on the road than we have been at home this year,” said Golding. “We want to win games at the Don [Haskins Center]. I know our players do, I know I do, and I know our fans do. Our fans like to leave the Don in a good mood and be happy that the Miners won, so we owe that to them, and our guys got to get locked in on that.”

This is the Miners longest homestand in conference play this season and last game against UAB on Feb. 26, the team saw 6,100 fans, which is the third largest home crowd for a Miners home game this season, inside the Don Haskins Center for the game.

One adjustment the Miners are making right now is fitting back in one of their top scorers, redshirt sophomore Keonte Kennedy, after he returned to action against UAB on Feb. 26 after finally being healthy from a foot injury sustained back on Dec. 22 against Bradley sidelined him for the first 15 league games.

Q: Is this team where you want it to be?

A: “We are close, obviously this team can get better. We are playing more consistent, starting to understand some things,” said Golding. “Obviously, Keonte [Kennedy] throws a wrinkle in that cause he has not been around for two months so we are still trying to figure him out.”