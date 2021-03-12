UTEP marching band featured in Biden tweet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A familiar setting and group of musicians was featured in a video that President Joe Biden tweeted out on Thursday night.

The video focused on the message that 2020 tested us, but we will “emerge stronger.”

The video includes clips from across the country and features health care workers, families and, if you look closely, the University of Texas at El Paso marching band.

The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.



We will emerge stronger. pic.twitter.com/FJUnsVoKXX — President Biden (@POTUS) March 12, 2021

UTEP’s Associate Director of Bands Andrew Hunter said it was an exciting moment.

“I kind of had a cursory freak-out moment, because it’s not every day that the president of the United states uses the footage of your marching band, but there we were,” Hunter said.

He said that the show used in the video was special because it was made to showcase unity and diversity in the face of intolerance after the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso.

“This show was a celebration of everything El Paso,” Hunter said. “We were able to get mariachi groups — both professional and student groups from across the city — folklorico dance troups and our own UTEP Marching Miners to come together. We had about 600, 700 people on the field that night, just celebrating El Paso. Our community really rallied around that.”

Hunter said he doesn’t know how UTEP’s band was chosen for the video, but feels that UTEP’s diversity is being recognized around the country. He also said that UTEP’s band are signs of the things that were good before the pandemic hit.

“We’re also featured at the end of the video as a sign of the things that are going to be back, better and stronger than ever, once we tackle this common foe together,” Hunter said.