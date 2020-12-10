UTEP making plans to be a COVID-19 vaccine provider

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso is getting prepared for the Covid-19 vaccine.
The university expects the vaccine to be widely available by February, and so UTEP is applying to become a vaccine provider for faculty, staff and students.
UTEP says it has established a task force to identify high-risk groups within the university. These groups will receive priority.
UTEP President Heather Wilson expects campus operations to return to normal by the fall semester 2021.
