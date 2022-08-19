EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso has welcomed 111 incoming students and their family members into the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at the UTEP School of Nursing Induction Ceremony.

The ceremony took place in the Magoffin Auditorium at the UTEP campus. The induction was from 1-3p.m. and all students received stethoscopes to celebrate their transition into the BSN program.

The ceremony was also an opportunity for the school to engage family members in the nursing program. Family members will learn more about the experiences and daily life of their nursing students and their role in helping students reach their academic goals.

The UTEP School of Nursing will become the UTEP College of Nursing to better reflect the size and scope of the school’s academic programs, effective on Aug. 22.

