EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP Track and Field team is set to wrap up the regular season at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational on Feb. 11-12 in the Albuquerque Convention Center.

UTEP will begin Friday’s events at 2:30 p.m. with the women’s weight throw (four flights). Saturday’s events will begin at 9:45 a.m. with the women’s 60-meter hurdles.

Live results are available here, while fans can watch the video stream on FloTrack.

UTEP will compete against multiple top programs, including host New Mexico (women ranked no. 20), Air Force, Arizona State (men ranked no. 19), Boise State, Cal, Colorado State (women ranked no. 21), Nevada, NM State, Northern Arizona (men ranked no. 5), Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas A&M (women ranked no. 6, men ranked no. 16), UCLA, Utah State, Washington State, and Wyoming.

Making the trip for the UTEP women’s side are Loubna Benhadja (400m, 4×4), Chinique Brown (200m, 400m, 4×4), Oghenekaro Brume (200m, 400m 4×4), Maribel Caicedo (200m, 60m H), Carolyne Chepkosgei (600m, 800m), Samantha Cordier (shot put, weight throw), Karoline Daland (800m, 3000m), Lizbeth Fierro (shot put, weight throw), Carshaylah Harrison (400m, 4×4), Asia Hodge (60m, 200m), Krishna Jayasankar (shot put), Ruth Jerubet (mile, 3000m), Celina Johannsen (pole vault), Joan Kimaiyo (mile, 3000m), Kayla Larry (weight throw), Denae McFarlane (60m, 200m), Natalie Murillo (shot put, weight throw), Victoria Ovalles (3000m), Sah-Jay Stevens (shot put, weight throw), Karen Villa (60m H, long jump, shot put) and Roosa Yloenen (shot put).

Traveling on the men’s side are Gabriel Armijo (mile, 3000m), Ned Azemia (400m, 4×4), Jakub Belik (high jump), Jalen Cadet (200m, 60m H, long jump), Stephen Carreto (400m, 4×4), Benjamin Coronado (shot put, weight throw), Karon Dean (60m, 200m), Ronaldo Griffiths (200m, 400m, 4×4), Aleks Hristov (shot put, weight throw), Dennis Johnson (60m, 200m), Victor Kibiego (mile, 3000m), Maxwell Kipkosgei (mile, 3000m), Yusuf Mohamud (800m, mile), Juan Olmos (mile, 3000), Misael Ortiz (shot put, weight throw), Jevaughn Powell (400m, 4×4), Emilio Rios Jr. (high jump), Michael Sims (800m, mile), Kenneth Talavera (mile), Aman Verma (200m, 400m), Osaze Williams (800m) and Jordani Woodley (200m, 60m H).

Nationally on the men’s side, Woodley ranks no. 25 in the 60-meter hurdles (7.82), while Jakub Belik ranks no. 46 in the high jump (2.11m, 6-11). On the women’s side, Caicedo ranks no. 24 in the 60-meter hurdles (8.22).

In the C-USA standings, Dean ranks no. 1 in the 60-meter dash (6.68), while Johnson ranks tied for fourth (6.74). Azemia ranks no. 8 in the 400-meter dash (48.76). Kibiego (4:09.10), and Talavera (4:10.08) rank no. 2 and 3 in the mile, respectively. Talavera ranks no. 2 in the 3000-meter run (8:25.14), while Kibiego (8:25.17) ranks no. 4. Woodley ranks no. 1 in the 60-meter hurdles. Belik ranks no. 4 in the high jump. Hristov ranks no. 3 (18.72m, 61-5). Cadet ranks no. 5 in the long jump (7.12m, 23-4.5).

On the women’s side C-USA standings, McFarlane ranks tied third in the 60-meter dash (7.53). Benhadja ranks no. 5 in the 400-meter dash (55.69). Chepkosgei ranks no. 1 in the 800-meter run (2:10.29). Chepkosgei (4:57.13) and Daland (4:57.50) rank no. 3 and 4, respectively in the mile. Caicedo ranks no. 1 in the 60-meter hurdles. Jayasankar ranks no. 5 (14.01m, 45-11.75) in the shot put. Stevens ranks no. 7 in the shot put (13.67m, 44-10.25) and no. 6 in the weight throw (18.03m, 59-2). Following the Don Kirby, the Miners will compete at the Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships Feb. 19-20 in Birmingham, Ala., at the Birmingham Crossplex.

