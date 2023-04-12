EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The University of Texas at El Paso hosted a “Block Party” in celebration of the inaugural of ‘”Raise Your Pick UTEP Giving Day” Wednesday morning, at Centennial Plaza located at the UTEP campus.

The event organized by UTEP Alumni Association, featured free food, music, a dunk tank, henna tattoos, inflatables, games and performances by the UTEP Drumline, Cheer and Dance teams.

Raise Your Pick UTEP Giving Day is a community-wide giving event designed to raise funds for approximately 50 initiatives on campus, including UTEP scholarships, programs, research and student support services. The event will offer multiple online giving opportunities for UTEP alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends of the University.

In addition, the campuswide challenge sponsor, Microsoft, provided $25,000 in matching and challenge funds to incentivize donors to participate.

Learn more at givingday.utep.edu.