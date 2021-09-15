UTEP hosting career fair Thursday, Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday and Friday UTEP will be hosting an in-person and virtual job fair for students, recent graduates, or alumni looking for a job or a career change.

Representatives from more than 100 organizations will be available to meet in-person or virtually with job seekers regarding full or part-time employment and internship opportunities.

The event will take place in person from 9 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon at the Don Haskins Center on Thursday. Then it will be held virtually through job mine on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

