EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso is inviting students, alumni and the community to the “College of Education Spring 2023 Education Job Fair” on Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP says school districts and employers from the El Paso region will be seeking candidates for teaching and “other education-related positions across all grade levels”.

UTEP students, alumni, and community members who have teaching credentials or education experience are encouraged to attend. Those who are interested in participating should arrive early, dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.

Position openings include counselors, substitute teachers, teacher aides, administrators and more, according to UTEP.