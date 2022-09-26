EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An all-Spanish opera concert will be held on Thursday, October 13 at the Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall at the University of Texas at El Paso in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The opera starts at 7:30 p.m. and general admission is $10, $5 for seniors and military, and free for UTEP students, faculty, and staff.

Opera soloist and El Paso native Levi Hernandez will be joined by students and faculty singers for the concert.

It will be an all-Spanish language concert with songs from Spain and Latin America. The concert will also feature Dr. Esequiel Meza on the piano and will be directed by Cherry Duke. Performances will also include piano professor Dr. Oscar Macchioni, guitar professor Hiram Rodriguez, senior guitar major Alberto Torres and voice professor Cherry Duke.

