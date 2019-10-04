UTEP gives a new meaning to ‘shoot like a girl’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is home to one of five all women rifle teams in the country.

The rifle team is considered at division one sport at the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP).

The Miners recently returned from a competition in Fairbanks, Alaska. The out-of-state match kicked off their 2019-2020 season, which is said to go into late February.

Marjory Rouse leads as this year’s rifle team captain. The college senior says her experience on the team has been eye-opening. And she’s no stranger to surprised reactions when it comes to telling others about her sport.

“The first response is oh I didn’t know we had that. And the second is can I try out. And primarily its men and we’re like no sorry, its women only,” says Rouse.

Rouse describes her time on the team as empowering.

The rifle head coach, Austin Litherland, praises the women on the team and believes their skills should not be underestimated.

“They compete with co-ed teams. So, it doesn’t matter if its male or female. These girls are just as good as their male counterparts,” says Litherland.

The team practices daily to prepare for what is a both mentally and physically challenging sport. Such a schedule speaks to the dedication and hard work this group of women bring to the team.

“We’ll go through drills, we’ll go through practice matches, we’ll go through individual positions… Talking about anything with the mental game because it’s a very mental sport,” says Litherland.

Captain Rouse shares that her team is on a high– In Alaska she says that the entire team was not only feeling excited, but connected.

“Out of the past, three past years that I’ve been here, this is the most hardworking group of girls that we’ve had. So very proud and I’m just very excited for the season,” says Rouse.

She tells KTSM that her goal is to bring her team to the NCAA championship, representing the UTEP Miners.

Head rifle coach Litherland invites the community to attend one of their competitions to become more personal with the team and the sport. Admission is free of cost to the public.

The team’s next competition will be in Colorado Springs against Air Force.

A complete competition schedule for UTEP Rifle can be found on the college’s athletics website.