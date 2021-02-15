UTEP faculty and students respond to online access challenge amid Juarez power outage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Weather and power issues are challenging students in the Borderland, but professors at the University of Texas at El Paso say students are well-versed in adaptability.

KTSM 9 News spoke with Irma Montelongo, Associate Professor of Chicano Studies at UTEP, who says that many of the binational students were equipped to handle changes in plans due to the storm and a massive power outage in Juarez.

“They’re pretty responsible about their learning. They reach out right away,” she said.

Montelongo said she received an email early this morning from UTEP’s Office of the Provost regarding a widespread electrical outage in Juarez that was prohibiting access to online instruction for many students.

“Most of the faculty is working around it because we’ve been working around unique situations for the last 10 months,” said Montelongo, noting faculty’s course revisions pursuant to the pandemic.

Residents across the Borderland continue to feel the freeze, and many were left without power for hours.

Maria Jose Arredondo, a student at UTEP who also works on campus, said she couldn’t communicate with her supervisor for most of the morning.

“I didn’t have any power, no Wi-Fi, and my cellular signal was down too,” she told KTSM 9 News. “Once I could receive a message, I received one that said we didn’t have to worry about work and that they understood the problem.”

Arrendondo said she was at home without power for about four hours this morning.

“It was a cold morning, but once the electricity was back, I was able to work and catch up on homework,” she said.