EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso is partnering with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory which will create new opportunities for students.

The agreement signing ceremony was held today at UTEP. The signing ceremony included a signed memorandum which is designed to create new opportunities for students and faculty to participate in high-impact research in areas such as data science, cybersecurity and geological science. As part of the partnership, UTEP faculty will have the opportunity to do research at PNNL and vice versa.

Courtesy of UTEP.

The memorandum seeks to accomplish three main objectives: to find joint solutions to problems of significant national priority in areas of common interest and expertise such as energy and national security concerns; develop a diverse and sustainable workforce with talent to take on the discussed problems; and accelerate technology adoption by introducing new ideas, science and technology into the industrial and federal marketplaces

“Our students and faculty will be able to collaborate with lab scientists and engineers in the search for solutions to some of our most pressing national problems. We’re confident that this partnership will benefit PNNL and UTEP.” Heather Wilson, UTEP President

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.