El Paso, TEXAS (KTSM) – For Halloween fans who are looking for something fun to do during the spooky season, the UTEP dinner theatre will be presenting the Rocky Horror Picture Show live.

The film version of the story became a worldwide phenomenon through midnight showings and now fans of the movie will have a chance to check it out live on stage here in El Paso.

The last time the UTEP dinner theatre performed the piece was back in 2005. Officials said every performance sold out during that year.

Dinner Performances (6:30 P.M.) Reserved Tables

October 7, 8, 13*, 14, 15, 19*, 20*, 21, 22, 2022 (*Discount Dinner Performance)

Matinee Dinner Performance (1:00 P.M.) Reserved Tables

October 9*, 2022 (Meal Served / *Discount Dinner Performance)

No Dinner Matinee Performances (2:00 P.M.) General Admission

October 16, 23, 2022 (No Meal Served)

Special “Audience Participation” Performances General Admission

At these “audience Participation” performances only you are encouraged to come dressed as your favorite characters (not required) and perform all the audience “talk back” lines! Special “prop bags” will be sold at these performances.

October 28, 2022 – 7:30 p.m. (No Meal Served)

October 30, 2022 – 2:00 p.m. (No Meal Served)

October 31, 2022 – 7:30 p.m. (No Meal Served)

MENU

Chicken Cordon Bleu with Béchamel Sauce, Wild Rice, Root Vegetable Medley, Caesar Salad, Coffee, Iced Tea, Red Velvet Cake

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW – LIVE ON STAGE! – Tickets on Sale:

UTEP Students/Faculty/Staff/Alumni & Groups 20+: August 29, 2022

General Public: August 30, 2022

TICKET PRICES

Friday & Saturday Dinner Performances

Adult $53.50

UTEP Faculty/Staff/Group (20+) $51.50

UTEP Alumni Association Members**$51.50

Children (4-12 yrs. old) $51.50

Non-UTEP Student $51.50

Military** $51.50

UTEP Student*** $43.50



Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday Matinee Dinner Performances – Reserved Tables

Adult $48.50

UTEP Faculty/Staff/Group (20+)** $46.50

UTEP Alumni Association Members**$46.50

Children (4-12 yrs. old) $46.50

Non-UTEP Student $46.50

Military** $46.50

UTEP Student*** $38.50



Sunday No Dinner Matinee Performances – General Admission Seating / No Meal Is Served

And Special “Audience Participation” performances – General Admission Seating / No Meal is Served

Adult $32.50

UTEP Faculty/Staff/Group (20+)** $30.50

UTEP Alumni Association Members** $30.50

Children (4-12 yrs. old) $30.50

Non-UTEP Student $30.50

Military** $30.50

UTEP Student*** $22.50



*Children 3 years and under are not allowed in the theatre.

**Up to 4 Tickets per valid ID.

***One ticket per valid UTEP ID.



Tickets Available at the UTEP Ticket Center

(2901 N. Mesa – Directly in front of the Don Haskins Center / Open Mon. – Fri. 8 am – 6 pm & Sat. 10 am – 4 pm) and at Ticketmaster.com (Additional Ticketmaster Fees applied)

For More Information Please call 747-6060 or Visit www.utep.edu/udt