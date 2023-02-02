EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP Dinner Theater is celebrating its 40th anniversary and is getting ready to open their next production of the hit Broadway musical, “The Prom”.

“The Prom” is said to be a newer musical filled with traditional musical comedy. The musical was on Broadway in 2018 and won the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical. “The Prom” opens Friday Feb. 3 and will run through Feb. 19, 2023.

“You get a full sit-down dinner. China, silverware, the whole thing, and then you get a great locally produced professional quality show right after. If you’ve never been, you have to go. ” said Director Jaime Barba.

To purchase tickets, you can head to the UTEP Ticket Center or visit UTEP Dinner Theatre – El Paso, TX | Tickets, 2023 Event Schedule, Seating Chart (ticketmaster.com).

For more information on ticket prices, you can visit Tickets and Info (utep.edu).