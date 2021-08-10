UTEP develops new course for teachers to help students transition during pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso is now offering a new course to help young students transition from virtual to in-class instruction.

The course was have developed to help teachers ease their students back into an academic routine after the pandemic.

According to a UTEP news release, Jessica Slade, Ph.D., assistant professor of practice in UTEP’s Department of Teacher Education, led a team that developed the new course, which focused on the social and emotional wellbeing of students.

The course, named CED (Early Childhood Education) 4300: Responsive Classroom Management, launches in fall 2021.

The curriculum provides student teachers with multiple techniques to prepare an appropriate classroom, get to know the children, understand them socially and emotionally, and guide them to their optimal learning zones.