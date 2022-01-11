UTEP Department of Theatre & Dance presents ‘Clue’ in March

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, UTEP Department of Theatre & Dance presents Clue: On Stage for the Wise Family Theater’s March showtimes

Written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Rafa Pérez, the play is based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Dress up as your favorite character or make up your own. Costume contest to be held for ticket holders on opening night, March 24th.

What to expect (from press release):

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up.

Below is a list of showings that run through the beginning of April.

Wise Family Theater:

March 24*, 25, 26, 31, April 1, 2 at 7:30p.m.

March 27 & April 3 at 2:00p.m.



Tickets:

$18 Adult

$15 Alumni (with card), UTEP Faculty/Staff, Non-UTEP Student, Seniors, Child, Military, Group

$12 UTEP Students

*$10 All tickets on March 24th

For more information:

Box Office | 915-747-5118

Ticketmaster | 915-747-5234

