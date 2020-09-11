UTEP Department of Theatre & Dance broadcasts radio dramas

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso Department of Theatre & Dance is adapting to the pandemic by broadcasting radio dramas on the weekends in September.

This month, KTEP-FM began broadcasting UTEP theatre students’ performances of “ReUnion rEvolucion,” which consists of four plays.

Cristina Goletti, department chair, said the students recorded the radio dramas, which allowed them to work on their voice acting skills.

She said they had to stay motivated to keep delivering art to the community, and that art is something that can bring comfort to people right now.

“People dance through wars, people paint through the most atrocious events in life,” explained Goletti. “This is the moment when we need art more than ever, because art is really helping us to face our humanity; faced with the crushing of life. And art lets us see that, and lets us connect to that.”

She said they adapted their classes to minimize in-person contact by switching to online and hybrid instruction.

When they do have to meet in person, Goletti says, it is outside and everyone remains socially distant while wearing their masks.

She says they are working on more performances for December, such as A Christmas Carol.

“In December, we all can grab a cup of hot chocolate or hot tea and just sit alone or with friends and family and listen to this beautiful story, that is told in this very particular and specific way and represents our region,” said Goletti.

You can listen to the performances on KTEP-FM every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. until Sept. 26.