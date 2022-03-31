EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP head men’s basketball coach Joe Golding will return this summer in year two of the program’s basketball camp.

Registration is now open and the university is encouraging campers to sign up today to ensure their spot.

Tthe UTEP basketball camp will run from July 25-28, with the UTEP high school skills camp set for July 29.

The camp/clinic is open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level).

Camp season is near and our favorite time of the year. We are excited for the opportunity to work with campers in El Paso and surrounding areas. Sign up now to reserve your spot. Go Miners! Joe Golding, UTEP head men’s basketball coach

Participants in both camps will have the opportunity to learn from Golding, who in 2021-22 led the Miners to their first 20-win season since 2014-15. The UTEP basketball camp is open to ages 10-18, and is designed to teach the fundamentals of the game while having fun.

The UTEP high school skills camp is for ages 14-18 and will be a more intense pace than a traditional summer camp with the same drills that the Miners use being implemented.

Campers will have a chance to be on the court and meet the UTEP men’s basketball team.

Program officials share that Golding and company are fired up to be with everyone on the basketball court to teach the game of basketball.

The camp is open to all entrants grades 9th – 12th.

For further information on UTEP Basketball camps, click here or contact UTEP men’s basketball director of operations Caleb Villarreal at 956-984-8507 or cjvillarreal5@utep.edu.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.