UTEP appoints a new Vice President for Institutional Advancement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a nationwide search, The University of Texas at El Paso has named Jake Logan the new Vice President for Institutional Advancement.

According to a release, Logan will begin his new position starting May 18, 2020, which is currently under the direction of Jim Senter who has been serving as UTEP’s Interim Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Athletics Director, Intercollegiate Athletics.

“I’m confident Jake will help take UTEP to the next level,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “Building a culture of philanthropy is a long-term commitment, and Jake has the experience to make us even better.”

Logan currently serves as Vice President for Advancement and President of the Ball State University Foundation at Ball State University.

In the past, Logan has served as Vice President of Field Operations for the American Heart Association and has been part of comprehensive capital campaigns exceeding $1 billion at the University of Florida, the University of Oregon, and the University of Missouri, a release said.

“UTEP is a compelling institution,” Logan said. “To be among the top universities in the country in both research activity and student social mobility is impressive. I am honored to join the Miner family.”

Logan has an undergraduate degree in public relations from the University of Florida and a master’s in nonprofit management from the University of Oregon.

“Jake stood out among a roster of truly impressive candidates,” said Ed Escudero, a UTEP graduate and member of the search committee. “In this challenging moment for our nation and our city, we are lucky to be joined by someone with such a strong track record of building community and raising funds to support universities and their students.”