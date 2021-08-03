UTEP announces upcoming Theatre and Dance season performances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance has announced the performances for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.
UTEP Premieres: Keeping Distance and Super
By Jay Stratton and Hallie Borden
Directed by Jay Stratton and Reece Seeburg
October 8 – 15
June Sadowski Kruszewski Studio Theatre
Alebrijes
By Georgina Escobar in collaboration with Mundo Milagro
Directed by Georgina Escobar
October 27 – November 2
Location TBA
A Christmas Carol en la Frontera
By Jay Stratton and Adriana Domínguez
Directed by Greg Thompson
December 2 – 19
Wise Family Theatre
UTEP Dance Faculty Concert 2022
February 9 – 13
Wise Family Theatre
Clue
Adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn
Written by Sandy Rustin
Directed by Rafa Pérez
March 24 – April 6
Wise Family Theatre
Dance Nation
By Clare Barron
Directed by Kim McKean
April 21 – 29
June Sadowski Kruszewski Studio Theatre
And Then Came Tango
By Emily Freeman
Directed by Adriana Domínguez
May 2022
Location TBA
For more information follow their Facebook or Instagram: @uteptheatredance or click here.