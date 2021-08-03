UTEP announces upcoming Theatre and Dance season performances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance has announced the performances for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

UTEP Premieres: Keeping Distance and Super

By Jay Stratton and Hallie Borden

Directed by Jay Stratton and Reece Seeburg

October 8 – 15

June Sadowski Kruszewski Studio Theatre

Alebrijes

By Georgina Escobar in collaboration with Mundo Milagro

Directed by Georgina Escobar

October 27 – November 2

Location TBA

A Christmas Carol en la Frontera

By Jay Stratton and Adriana Domínguez

Directed by Greg Thompson

December 2 – 19

Wise Family Theatre

UTEP Dance Faculty Concert 2022

February 9 – 13

Wise Family Theatre

Clue

Adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn

Written by Sandy Rustin

Directed by Rafa Pérez

March 24 – April 6

Wise Family Theatre

Dance Nation

By Clare Barron

Directed by Kim McKean

April 21 – 29

June Sadowski Kruszewski Studio Theatre

And Then Came Tango

By Emily Freeman

Directed by Adriana Domínguez

May 2022

Location TBA

For more information follow their Facebook or Instagram: @uteptheatredance or click here.