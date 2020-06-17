UTEP and NMSU take flexible admission approach due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM ) – As graduating high school seniors decide where they want to attend college both the University of Texas at El Paso and New Mexico State University say they are being more flexible with admissions as a result of the pandemic.

Some students are also making changes and choosing to attend college closer to home.

​”It really changed the way I though about college if there wasn’t a pandemic because I think I would have felt more comfortable moving away or kind of starting a new life somewhere else,” Aliseana Lopez a Franklin High School Grad.

Aliseana Lopez graduated Wednesday from Franklin High School and is choosing to go to UTEP due to the pandemic.

UTEP said they are looking at high school transcripts for admission rather than just standardized test scores since access has been limited during the pandemic.

​”If they have a grade of “B” in algebra two in high school and they’ve graduated with a 2.5 or higher they will be college-ready in math. And we have similar measures for English and reading,” said Amanda Vasquez-Vicario the UTEP Assitant Vice President for Enrollment.

​”I think that’s really fair actually because The TSI is like a test that shows like an overview of everything you learned in high school so it’s math, it’s English, it’s science, so I think the grades can really show that,” said Lopez.

NMSU is also taking a closer look at students high school grades and classes taken.

​”See if they’ve taken any AP courses or any dual credit courses that would provide them with college credit you know most common courses would be anything with maths and English,” said Seth Miner the NMSU Director of Admissions.

NMSU officials adding that students were able to be admitted base on their high school GPA in the past but now those students are eligible for more scholarships.

“Some of the changes adapting to the situation is we began awarding academic scholarships based on GPA alone so we made that change you know moving into this fall 2020 recruitment,” said Miner.

​Both NMSU and UTEP say students can enroll up until the 2020 fall semester starts.