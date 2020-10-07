UTEP and NMSU continue to urge COVID-19 testing participation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Some universities are reporting low participation rates of COVID-19 testing on campus. We checked in with UTEP and New Mexico State University to look at their numbers as they continue to urge everyone on campus to take advantage of free testing.

UTEP officials said over 20% of the entire population at the university volunteered to get tested last week.



The university set up drive-thru testing sites from Monday to Wednesday which offered more opportunities to make sure all Miners’ are COVID free.

Ashiqur Rahman is one of many UTEP students who tested for COVID-19 at UTEP’s drive-thru testing site, even with no symptoms.

“I have my parents living with me, they are elderly people so I have to make sure that they’re safe as well,” Rahman said, “It’s more deadly for the older people right, so that’s why choose to get tested.”



Other students who participated also said they’re getting tested not just for themselves, but to look out for others.

“I’m living here at the dorms so I never know who I come in contact with, so just to protect me, myself, the people I’m around with, and my family. I just want to be sure and double-check that everything is fine,” Yesenia Juarez, a freshman at UTEP shared.



UTEP said over 12,000 tests have been done within 7 weeks. The university adds over the last week, the average time for results to come in is 10 hours.



A spokesperson for UTEP sent KTSM a statement that reads in part, “We are testing about 20% of the on-campus population every week — higher than most universities and much higher than the community around us. Rapid widespread testing so that people who are sick can stay home and contact tracing, combined with basic health practices seems to be working.”



Over at NMSU, the Aggie Health and Wellness Center said it has conducted about 760 tests. Of those, 549 are students and 211 are employees.

“We do about 20 a day with 50% of those being asymptomatic and the others being symptomatic people that are coming forward for diagnosis of illness,” Lori McKee, Executive Director for the Aggie Health and Wellness Center said.



UTEP said fortunately there hasn’t been any community spread on campus, and participation rates remain higher compared to other universities.

“I plan to get tested regularly so that I can make sure that everyone around me is safe,” Rahman added.



As we’ve reported, NMSU announced all classes will go online after Thanksgiving, and there will not be an in-person ceremony for the Fall 2020 graduation.



UTEP said it’s aware of the numbers and will continue to monitor them.