EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The United States postal service is currently hiring seasonal employees nationwide to prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

According to Becky Hernandez, the strategic communications specialist with USPS, they are hiring more than just seasonal employees.

“Around the nation we are hiring an additional 1,000 truck drivers, along with letter carriers, and processing team members.”

She also adds that they actually started preparing this past January. Shipping deadlines will be released in the next couple of weeks in order for customers to know when the last possible day to ship a package will be so that it gets to its destination on time. USPS wants to make sure all gifts are shipped out quick enough to get to their loved ones in time for the holidays.

You can find the link to apply for a seasonal position with USPS by clicking here. Careers – About.usps.com

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.