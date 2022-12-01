EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All post offices will be closed this year in observance of both federal holidays on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.

There will be no residential or business deliveries on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 except for Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations for an additional fee. Business and regular mail delivery will resume after the holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Some post offices may have extended hours during the holidays, while others may have limited hours on Saturday, Dec. 24. Customers are advised to check with their local post office for hours of operation.

Customers who are unable to mail items before the scheduled pickup times on Dec. 24 should visit the online postal locator tool to find post office locations that may be open.

