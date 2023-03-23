EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S District Court Western District of Texas naturalized all women and all members of U.S. Armed Forces, during a special naturalization ceremony recognizing International Women’s Day.

The event took place Thursday morning at the Texas Western District Court in El Paso. U.S Magistrate Anne T. Berton presided over the ceremony and administered the Oath of Allegiance and Attorney Sherilyn A. Bunn, an Army veteran, offered congratulatory remarks.

The six citizenship candidates got their citizenship through the military service, and they derive from Cameroon, Ghana, Haiti, Liberia, Mexico, and Vietnam.

U.S. service members, veterans and their families may be eligible for certain immigration benefits in recognition of their important sacrifices. Specifically, veterans and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces and recently discharged service members may be eligible to become U.S. citizens through naturalization under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Since 2002, USCIS has naturalized more than 158,000 members of the U.S. Armed Forces, both at home and abroad.