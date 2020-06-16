US Rep. Veronica Escobar talks ‘Justice in Policing Act’ with Rep. Karen Bass, constituents, and more

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Civil rights are top of mind throughout the country and today marked major moves in terms of police reform. President Trump signed an executive order that encourages police reform and promises not to punish for offenses past and future.

Locally, El Paso’s Congresswoman working to establish change at the local and federal levels.

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar was joined by California Congresswoman and Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Karen Bass, and Pastor Michael Grady to discuss the Justice in Policing Act the House of Representatives wants to pass.

People have taken to the streets around the country to demand justice since the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and more by police officers.

“This is the time for substantive change,” said Bass (D-CA).

“L.A., like El Paso, is a multiracial, multi-ethnic city. These issues have always impacted African American and Latinx communities, and we are in solidarity.”

The Justice in Policing Act supporters say it will hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct by the courts, improve transparency through data collection and analysis, and reform police training and policies.

Police reform and defunding the police are controversial topics that have evolved into a largely partisan issue that Escobar says is unnecessarily divisive.

“For too long it’s been us versus them: if you’re for reform, then you’re anti-cop,” said Escobar. “That’s not the case.”

While the FBI says El Paso does not have any current or recent cases of police officers violating civil rights under the color of law, the El Paso Police Department is facing national scrutiny.

A digital interactive published The New York Times shows that El Paso was one of fewer than 100 U.S. cities to use tear gas on protestors. Tear gas is a dangerous chemical agent that is banned from warfare by the Chemical Weapons Convention.

“There’s an important critical role for local reform, and El Paso is not exempt,” said Escobar.

One section of the bill, under the section that holds law enforcement accountable by the courts, will revise statutes of qualified immunity. As of right now, qualified immunity protects law enforcement officers by making them immune from lawsuits.

Unless a plaintiff can prove a law enforcement officer or another official disregarded “clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known,” law enforcement is protected from civil litigation.

“It essentially means you can’t sue a police officer,” said Bass. “You can try, but probably not much will happen.”

Qualified immunity was established by the U.S. Supreme Court during the 1960s to protect law enforcement and government officials from frivolous cases in which they acted in good faith in obscure legal situations. In 2005, qualified immunity defenses grew in popularity in excessive and deadly force cases.

Republican Senator Tim Scott, who is spearheading the GOP’s efforts on criminal justice reform, is rejecting the bill because of its amending of qualified immunity.

“That’s a non-starter for me,” Senator Scott told Fox on Saturday.

Scott’s rejection before the bill goes to the House compounds an already murky area of the reform advocates, politicians, and citizens are calling for.

Criminal cases are very difficult to prosecute against law enforcement.

Bass says law enforcement answer to a reduced legal standard, and prosecutors must prove willful intent.

One of the structural issues that contribute to disparities of justice is that district attorneys prosecute cases against law enforcement officers — officers of the same agencies they use as witnesses to build and prosecute other cases.

Escobar says that every organization and agency with immense power should be held accountable for its actions in order to keep its power in check.

The bill includes a section called the “Law Enforcement Trust and Integrity Act” that would create a grassroots, community-based organization to monitor instances of police misconduct.

Other ways to hold police departments accountable is to create a national accreditation entity similar to the way hair stylists, estheticians, and other professionals are vouched for and reprimanded when needed.

The accreditation would also provide a registry of law enforcement offenders.

“What’s illegal in one city may be legal in another,” said Bass of the discrepancies that have allowed officers like Timothy Loehmann, who killed 12-year old Tamir Rice to serve in a neighboring city’s police department.

By creating a national registry, Bass hopes police departments will have more information available when they hire someone from a different police department and can make informed decisions.

“We’re hoping police officers will say ‘I don’t want to serve with someone who shot a 12-year old,’ or ‘I don’t want to serve with someone who is corrupt,’” she said.

The Justice in Policing Act is written to support police departments that are overwhelmed by social and economic issues like mental health disturbances, homelessness, lack of education, and poverty.

Data has long reported that Black people and other populations of color are disproportionately arrested for crimes. New data suggest that Black people have been arrested for disregarding stay-at-home orders at a greater rate than white people.

Bass and Escobar say they have enough votes to push the bill through the House of Representatives and then to the Senate but that it’s vital for communities to advocate for themselves.

“It’s up to communities to stand up and demand reform,” said Escobar. “The power of protest is too powerful to ignore.”

Congresswoman Escobar will join the House Judiciary Committee to markup the Justice in Policing Act on June 17, 2020 at 10am MST.