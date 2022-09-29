EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The U.S Department of Transportation is awarding $45 million to a southwest New Mexico road project as part of the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation has received notice from the US Department of Transportation that the state will receive $45 million from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program. A total of nearly $8 billion is available through the INFRA program over the next five years. The first round of funding totals to $1.5 billion.

The selected project will provide a direct route to El Paso and I-10 in southwest New Mexico. The 6-mile roadway will connect the Santa Teresa Port of Entry to NM 273 in Sunland Park. The NMDOT will own and maintain the new connection. Recent state and federal investments have bolstered commercial trade expansion through Santa Teresa. The bustling port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border is said to be an alternative to El Paso ports of entry.

