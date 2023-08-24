EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — US-82 is temporarily closed Thursday morning, Aug. 24, after a rockslide happened between High Rolls and Alamogordo, according to the Cloudcroft Fire Department.

Due to the rockslide, High Rolls Mountain Park Elementary School will be closed, and students will be learning remotely, according to Alamogordo Public Schools.

The Fire Department shared on their Facebook page early Thursday morning at around 1:30 a.m., that U.S. 82 from east of Alamogordo to west of High Rolls located at the tunnel will be closed in all directions.

The Fire Department asks motorists to seek an alternate route and says NMDOT is working to remove rocks and debris from the roadway.

The Fire Department also asks motorists to use caution, reduce speed and watch for all emergency personnel and equipment in the area.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.