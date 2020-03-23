Breaking News
US 54 North shut down after hit and run injures 2 people, El Paso police say

US 54 North shut down after hit and run injures 2 people, El Paso police say

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people are injured, one with serious injuries, after a hit and run crash on US 54 North at the Ellerthorpe Avenue exit.

The El Paso Police Department sent out an alert about the crash just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Two people were injured and transported to a nearby hospital. One of those two is suffering from serious injuries, police said.

US 54 North is being shut down and all traffic is being forced to exit before they reach Railroad.

The department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit is on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

DONT FLUSH FLUSHABLE WIPES IN SOUTH TEXAS

Thumbnail for the video titled "DONT FLUSH FLUSHABLE WIPES IN SOUTH TEXAS"

Three women killed in Juarez at birthday party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three women killed in Juarez at birthday party"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link