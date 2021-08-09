Urgent need for foster homes to help more than 700 pets at El Paso Animal Services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Animal Services is in urgent need of foster families who are willing to open their home temporarily to help a pet in need.

The shelter said it is well over capacity, with currently over 700 animals in their care and 50-100 animals entering our shelter every single day.

Space is extremely tight and they need to empty kennels to continue helping the pets arriving daily.

Fostering provided a temporary home to a shelter pet. Fostering is completely free. Animal services provide all the food, supplies and medical care the pet would need.

The shelter said it’s a great opportunity for people that can’t commit to adopting a pet. Fostering also saves so many lives right here in our community!

They are looking for homes willing to take any and all kinds of animals, from kittens and puppies to adult dogs and cats, but they are in most need of foster homes willing to take in medium to large sized dogs.

For anyone that has thought about fostering, but wasn’t sure how to get started, the El Paso Animal Services is hosting an informative event this weekend.

The Foster Open House will be this Saturday from 12 to 4 pm. You can visit the shelter, meet the foster team, learn about fostering, even talk with some current fosters on what it’s like. You can even go home with a pet needing foster that day!

For more info on fostering visit elpasoanimalservices.org/foster.