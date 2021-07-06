Urgent care clinic in El Paso offering pre-travel COVID-19 tests to American Airlines passengers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An urgent care clinic in El Paso is making vacations safer by offering pre-flight COVID-19 rapid tests to American Airlines guests flying internationally and domestically.

CareNow West El Paso, an urgent care clinic affiliated with Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, now has the rapid testing available to American Airlines travelers going to 13 locations throughout Central America and the Caribbean and domestic destinations such as Hawaii.

CareNow’s COVID-19 pre-travel testing is available for American Airlines passengers traveling to:

Aruba

Bogota, Colombia

Belize

Guatemala

Hawaii

London, England

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Nassau, Bahamas

Roatan, Honduras

San Salvador, El Salvador

San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Santiago, Chile

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Travelers can visit CareNow for an on-site rapid test or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) lab send-out lab tests. Results for the rapid test are available in less than 15 minutes. American Airlines passengers can visit the CareNow clinic to ensure results are delivered within the travel destination’s required timeline. The test costs $139.

To make an appointment, travelers can use Web Check-In at CareNow.com and select from three options:

American Airlines Rapid Test (Hawaii) specifically for Hawaii passengers due to state-specific form requirements

American Airlines Rapid (International) for approved destinations that allow a rapid COVID-19 test

American Airlines PCR lab send out (International) for approved destinations that require a laboratory send-out COVID-19 test

Patients will receive a physical and electronic copy of their rapid test results after leaving the clinic or will receive an electronic copy of the results if they opted for the PCR lab send-out test.

Travelers will be asked to provide proof of their test at check-in or through the VeriFLY app to confirm travel readiness based on COVID-19 requirements.

