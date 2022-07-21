EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The two football players who landed in El Paso to play for a supposed arena football league team, only to be abandoned, have found help to get back home.

On Thursday, KTSM was provided an update on Reggie Lee and Michael Holland who are now in the process of gathering their flight itinerary to return home across the country to Fayetteville, North Carolina and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by Friday morning.

Lee and Holland will be returning home thanks to unknown supporters here in the Sun City.

KTSM reached out to West Texas Buccaneers owner and head coach Craig Thomas about the situation on Wednesday, he did not wish to comment.

Reggie Lee was expecting to play arena football when he arrived in El Paso and now that the supposed league he was to play in is no more, he and others are stranded in El Paso with extremely limited means.

