EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The two football players who landed in El Paso to play for a supposed arena football league team, only to be abandoned, have found help to get back home.
On Thursday, KTSM was provided an update on Reggie Lee and Michael Holland who are now in the process of gathering their flight itinerary to return home across the country to Fayetteville, North Carolina and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania by Friday morning.
Lee and Holland will be returning home thanks to unknown supporters here in the Sun City.
KTSM reached out to West Texas Buccaneers owner and head coach Craig Thomas about the situation on Wednesday, he did not wish to comment.
