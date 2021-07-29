Update: San Elizario shooter identified, charged with murder

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – A man identified as 55-year-old Pedro Nunez has been arrested and charged with the murder of a San Elizario man.

As we’ve reported before the victim was 56-year-old Francisco Chavez who was shot and killed in front of his home on Thursday, July 15.

The major crimes unit arrived at the 1200 block of Las Pampas Rd. in San Elizario where the victim was found unresponsive and later died at a local hospital as a result of his injuries.

