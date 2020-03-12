Update on officer-involved shooting in the Lower Valley

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police said workers from the Streets and Maintenance Department were working on a median when they saw a male leaving Riverside High School with a gun.

According to a release, police were notified that 22-year-old Alexander Maestas was leaving the area on foot.

A 23-year veteran with the El Paso Police Department found Maestas on the 7900 block of Hockney.

Maestas pulled out a gun and was shot by the officer and was transported to Del Sol, a release said.

Maestas has been charged with aggravated assault against a Public Servant and has received a $250,000 bond.

The susoect is currently in the hospital and will be booked upon his release, police said.

