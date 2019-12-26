Update: Missing and endangered elderly woman found in Juarez

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – On Christmas Day 82- year old Guadalupe Martinez went missing and was recently found in Juarez.

Ms. Martinez was last seen on Christmas Day at the 11300 block of Lake Nemi, wearing a gray blouse, black coat, and pants according to police.

KTSM crew member was with the Martinez family when they were notified by the authorities that Ms. Martinez was found safe in Juarez.

Police say Ms. Martinez was considered endangered as she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and was in need of her medication.

The family is working with the authorities to get Ms. Martinez back home safe.