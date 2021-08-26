Update: Man previously arrested for child porn charges has been rebooked

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A 33-year-old man previously accused of possessing hundreds of pornographic images of children has been rebooked on Wednesday, August 25, on four additional counts of possession of child pornography.

According to police, Rodrigo Tarazon, 33, had media storage devices in his possession containing images of infants tied and sexually assaulted.

Tarazon’s bond is set at $15,000 for each count.

As we’ve reported, Tarazon had been previously booked and charged with possession of child pornography and was held on a $25,000 bond.

ICAC detectives were working on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

