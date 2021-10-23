UPDATE: Man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-10; Victim identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) says one man is dead after an midnight wreck on Gateway West in East-Central El Paso.

Officials with the EPPD say Pebble Hills Regional Command patrol officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 12:02 am, Saturday morning.

The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 27-year-old Casas Sandoval. According to police, their investigation revealed that Sandoval had been “weaving in and out of traffic” on Gateway West when the crash took place

“It appears that Casas may have attempted to reenter I-10 West and struck the cement barrier separating I-10 West and Gateway West…Casas was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol use is suspected. El Paso Police Department

Officials say Casas was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died later in the morning.

Police add that this crash is the 55th traffic death of 2021, compared to 61 at this time last year.

