Update: Majority of New Mexico remains at the Turquoise Level

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health has updated the statewide COVID-19 county map with the majority of New Mexico remaining on Turquoise.

This update is for a two-week period beginning April 7th. So far, 20 New Mexico counties are at the Turquoise Level and three at the Green Level. There are fewer restrictions on commercial and day-to-day activities amid decreased virus risk. Ten counties are at the Yellow Level as of March 24.

The majority of the state’s counties are now at or approaching the least restrictive levels. None are at the Red Level which signifies the highest risk.

Twelve counties advanced to a less restrictive level since the most recent biweekly update: Chaves, Cibola, Colfax, Curry, Eddy, Harding, Lincoln, Mora, Rio Arriba, San Miguel, Taos and Torrance. Three counties, however, regressed to the Yellow Level; San Juan and Hidalgo regressed from Truquoise to Yellow, and Guadalupe regressed from Green to Yellow.

Even as New Mexico rapidly vaccinates eligible populations with all available supply, it is important that New Mexicans still seek out COVID-19 tests if they feel symptomatic, if they have traveled, if they have spent time unmasked in the company of others — particularly non-household members and particularly indoors. Getting tested not only helps slow the spread; it helps counties maintain their risk levels and advance to less restrictive levels when the viral risk in the community is sufficiently reduced. Please seek out COVID-19 testing at togethernm.org.

The state’s county-by-county system uses key health metrics – the per-capita daily incidence of new COVID-19 cases and average COVID-19 test positivity within county borders – to determine the level of public health risk and requirement for each county.

A county that meets one criterion may operate at the Yellow Level; a county that meets both may operate at the Green Level. A county that has met both for two consecutive biweekly map updates may operate at the Turquoise Level.

Counties that met both of the health metric thresholds for two consecutive biweekly map updates and may operate at the Turquoise Level as of April 7 are: Catron, Chaves, Colfax, Curry, De Baca, Eddy, Lea, Lincoln, Los Alamos, McKinley, Mora, Rio Arriba, Roosevelt, Santa Fe, Sierra, Socorro, Taos, Torrance, Quay and Union.

Counties that met both of the health metric thresholds and may operate at the Green Level as of April 7 are: Cibola, Harding and San Miguel.

Counties that met one of the health metric thresholds and may operate at the Yellow Level as of April 7 are: Bernalillo, Dona Ana, Grant, Guadalupe, Hidalgo, Luna, Otero, Sandoval, San Juan and Valencia.

Counties that met neither of the health metric thresholds and must operate at the Red Level are: none.

The color-coded tier system – Red Level, Yellow Level, Green Level and Turquoise Level – enables counties to shed restrictions and provide local communities the flexibility to operate more day-to-day activities as soon as public health data show the virus is retreating within their borders.

The public health order, the red-to-green framework and frequently asked questions are all available at cv.nmhealth.org/redtogreen, where New Mexicans can also view the test positivity rate and new case incidence for each county.

The categories and definitions for each risk level are available below and available at cv.nmhealth.org/redtogreen.